S. Africa's NUMSA rejects pay offer, strike continues
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 13, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

S. Africa's NUMSA rejects pay offer, strike continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s NUMSA engineering and metalworkers union rejected a 10 percent pay offer from employers on Sunday and called on its 220,000 striking members in the sector to intensify nearly two weeks of industrial action.

“We are making a very clear statement that the strike continues and we call on our members to intensify the strike,” South Africa’s largest union said in a statement. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)

