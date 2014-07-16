FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Cote d'Ivoire sets final guidance on US$750m 10-year bond
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 16, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Cote d'Ivoire sets final guidance on US$750m 10-year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects lead managers)

By Robert Smith

LONDON, July 16 (IFR) - Cote d‘Ivoire, rated B1 by Moody’s and B by Fitch, has set final guidance on its 10-year US dollar benchmark bond at a yield of 5.75% area (plus or minus 0.125%, will price in the range).

The African republic is set to print US$750m of paper later this afternoon, via bookrunners BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.

European and Asian order books on the 144a/RegS issue are already subject, while US order books go subject at 9am New York time. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.