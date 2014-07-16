CORRECTED-Cote d'Ivoire sets final guidance on US$750m 10-year bond

(Corrects lead managers)

By Robert Smith

LONDON, July 16 (IFR) - Cote d‘Ivoire, rated B1 by Moody’s and B by Fitch, has set final guidance on its 10-year US dollar benchmark bond at a yield of 5.75% area (plus or minus 0.125%, will price in the range).

The African republic is set to print US$750m of paper later this afternoon, via bookrunners BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.

European and Asian order books on the 144a/RegS issue are already subject, while US order books go subject at 9am New York time. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)