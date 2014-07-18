Top leveraged finance banker David Ross leaves BAML

LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s co-head of leveraged finance for EMEA has left the US bank after five years.

David Ross joined BAML in 2009 after a 13-year career at Deutsche Bank culminating in his role as head of European leveraged capital markets there.

Toby Ali, co-head of the group with Ross, has become sole head following his colleague’s departure.

Ali left Credit Suisse to join BAML as head of leveraged finance origination for EMEA in 2012. BAML has recently poached two of his former leveraged finance colleagues at Credit Suisse, with Rahul Srinivasan joining as a managing director and Itay Singer as a senior director.

Several leveraged finance bankers expressed surprise at Ross’ departure from BAML, and none were certain where he will resurface.

“I was very surprised, as I’ve not had any head hunters calling me recently so I didn’t think there were any interesting roles going,” said one.

Another banker, however, pointed out that UBS has been looking to fill the hole left by Boris Okuliar. Okuliar left his job as head of leveraged capital markets at UBS in London in January, joining private equity firm Carlyle in New York.

“I would be surprised if Ross had moved there, but it’s true they technically have an opening,” said a third banker.

UBS could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker.)