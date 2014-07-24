FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vitol, Carlyle's Varo Energy buy Total Swiss diesel businesses
July 24, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Vitol and the Carlyle Group’s joint-venture Varo Energy has bought French oil company Total’s Swiss diesel and heating oil storage and distribution businesses, the company said on Thursday.

“The purchased assets include tank storage facilities in Eclepens near Lausanne and Total’s entire end customer distribution and sales network for domestic heating oil and diesel in Switzerland,” the statement said.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Jason Neely)

