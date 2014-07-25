Europe shares slip on earnings disappointment

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, with French stocks in particular underperforming after a batch of weaker-than-expected earnings reports and ahead of closely followed German sentiment data. Shares of French luxury-goods group LVMH fell 5.3 percent, the worst performer on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, while fellow French companies Danone and Lafarge were both in negative territory after missing consensus forecasts. The blue-chip French CAC-40 index fell 0.7 percent, underperforming the FTSEurofirst 300, down 0.3 percent to 1,377.81. More news was expected on the data front in Europe as market research group GfK found that German consumer morale rose to its highest level since 2006, ahead of the closely watch Ifo business climate survey. Both the GfK figures and Thursday’s encouraging Purchasing Managing Index (PMI) figures, which showed the euro zone’s private sector expand at the fastest rate in three months, have raised expectations for the Ifo, which consensus suggests will decline to 109.4. “Following yesterday’s PMI readings I imagine most analysts will have raised their expectations for (the Ifo) and I think we’re likely to get a comfortable beat here,” Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari, said. “The only question now is how much more has been priced into the markets.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)