UK car industry body raises 2014 sales expectations to 2.45 mln
August 6, 2014

UK car industry body raises 2014 sales expectations to 2.45 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s car industry body the SMMT raised its forecast for new car registrations on Wednesday to 2.45 million for 2014, an increase of 50,000 on its previous estimate, after faster-than-expected first-half sales growth.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders also said new car registrations in July increased by 6.6 percent from a year earlier to 172,907 units, but that the industry was now experiencing more moderate growth. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
