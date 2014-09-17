EE, Vodafone and Dixons Carphone interested in Phones 4U

* Network operators hold discussions with administrators

* Administrators open to bondholder restructuring

* “Pace of decline startling” say bond investors

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Sept 17 (IFR) - EE, Vodafone and other network operators have made contact with Phones 4U’s administrators about buying part of the business, as has the UK mobile retailer’s principal competitor Dixons Carphone.

The company’s recently appointed administrators PWC revealed the interest on a call with bondholders on Tuesday evening. The administrators said, however, that the interested parties were “lukewarm” when asked if they would pursue a debt restructuring of the business.

“If we don’t get positive conversations with those people over the next 48 hours we’ll face little choice but to liquidate the position,” said one of the administrators.

Phones 4U also has two smaller businesses, an insurance business and LIFE mobile, a virtual mobile network that piggybacks onto the EE network. LIFE is primarily aimed at customers who have been turned down by the other major networks for credit reasons.

The administrators said there has been interest in acquiring the insurance business for its run-off value, and that they have been approached by a possible buyer of LIFE as well. They added that it is difficult to sell LIFE mobile without an agreement with EE, however.

STARTLING DECLINE

Phones 4U went into administration earlier this week, after the country’s biggest mobile operator EE joined Vodafone in not renewing its network agreement.

Its debt chiefly comprises a £430m 9.5% 2018 senior secured notes placed in 2011 when BC Partners acquired the business, and a £205m 10% 2019 PIK toggle added in September 2013 to fund a dividend to its owners.

The PIK is deeply subordinated and is now essentially worthless, bid at a cash price of just 1.5 on Wednesday morning. The senior secured notes rank higher so are bid higher at 21.25, having been trading above par before Vodafone pulled the plug on its network agreement at the start of September.

“The pace of this decline is startling even for more experienced analysts and investors,” said one high-yield investor.

“There is going to be a lot of raking around on this as to how it came unstuck quite as quickly as it did and the extent to which BC Partners, Vodafone and EE contributed.”

Another investor said the speed of Phones 4U’s slide into administration is rare if not unique.

“It is almost surreal that with £94m in cash a few weeks ago they find themselves so short of cash and operating capital to fund the business.”

The company’s 5,596 employees are owed substantial wages, and the administrators said on the call that these will be a preferential creditor ranking ahead of secured creditors.

OPEN TO PROPOSALS

The administrators are open to restructuring proposals from creditors, but are anxious to have those discussions sooner rather than later, as the likelihood of being able to restart the business diminishes the longer it is closed.

Many creditors have wished to remain public and not learn private information, as doing so would restrict their ability to trade the bonds, but the administrators said they will need a “private forum of creditors where we can discuss strategy.”

US law firm Brown Rudnick is advising bondholders, and has already held discussions with the administrators.

POOR RECOVERIES

A liquidation scenario would be deeply unfavourable for bondholders, given the dismal recovery prospects.

“They typically have the worst recoveries of any sector as they don’t have much in the way of hard assets and their main creditors are their landlords,” said a third investor.

Phones 4U’s principal assets are more than 300,000 phone handsets across 720 outlets, mostly from two suppliers. One has a retention of title clause where it is able to recover any stock not sold, but it is less clear if the other has such a clause.

The administrators also warned that as a lot of Phones 4U’s functions are outsourced, such as warehousing and IT services, there are “a number of suppliers that are capable of holding us to ransom.” (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Anil Mayre, Julian Baker)