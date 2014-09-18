FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phones 4U administrators shoot down debt-for-equity proposal
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 18, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Phones 4U administrators shoot down debt-for-equity proposal

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (IFR) - Phones 4U’s administrators PwC said there was little chance of a prosposed debt-for-equity swap succeeding for the business, during a phone call with bondholders on Thursday.

A group of Phones 4U’s senior secured bondholders have proposed to restructure the UK retailer, preparing to write down a significant chunk of their debt to save the business.

US law firm Brown Rudnick is representing the investors, which had approached PwC with the scheme.

Rob Hunt at PwC said they were considering all restructuring options, including the bondholders’ proposal, but added there is “no realistic prospect for a debt for equity swap.”

Hunt added that selling off parts of the business was more feasible, and discussions were progressing well with three parties. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.