FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French court rules UBS to deposit 1.1 bln euro in tax probe
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

French court rules UBS to deposit 1.1 bln euro in tax probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A French appeals court ruled on Monday Swiss bank UBS must deposit a guarantee of 1.1 billion euros (1.41 billion US dollars) in an investigation of charges that it helped wealthy French customers avoid tax, the prosecutor’s office said.

The Zurich-based bank was put under formal investigation in July on allegations it laundered the proceeds of tax evasion. French judges have requested the payment, saying it reflects the size of the fine UBS could pay if it is found guilty.

UBS, which appealed in July, had already paid a much smaller 2.875 million-euro guarantee in the case. That was raised by judges in July to 1.1 billion to be paid by Sept. 30, and in one single transfer. UBS has said it considered the legal basis and calculation for the sum to be “deeply flawed”. (Reporting by Chine Labbe, writing by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.