UK regulator, banks in talks over 2 bln stg FX probe settlement -Sky

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority held talks this week with six banks over an aggregate settlement of around 2 billion pounds after its investigation into allegations of collusion and manipulation in the global currency market, Sky News reported on Friday.

The settlement would see banks pay different sums, depending on the gravity of their traders’ alleged efforts to artificially move foreign currency rates, and would be confirmed simultaneously, Sky said.

The banks mentioned in the Sky report were Barclays , HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS , JP Morgan and Citi.

The FCA, Barclays, UBS and Citi declined to comment. The other banks couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

The UK Treasury and Bank of England also declined to coomment, stressing anything in this regard would be a matter for the FCA.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that banks were pushing for a coordinated settlement with the FCA, which was on track to be reached by the end of the year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)