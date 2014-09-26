FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK regulator, banks in talks over 2 bln stg FX probe settlement -Sky
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

UK regulator, banks in talks over 2 bln stg FX probe settlement -Sky

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority held talks this week with six banks over an aggregate settlement of around 2 billion pounds after its investigation into allegations of collusion and manipulation in the global currency market, Sky News reported on Friday.

The settlement would see banks pay different sums, depending on the gravity of their traders’ alleged efforts to artificially move foreign currency rates, and would be confirmed simultaneously, Sky said.

The banks mentioned in the Sky report were Barclays , HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS , JP Morgan and Citi.

The FCA, Barclays, UBS and Citi declined to comment. The other banks couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

The UK Treasury and Bank of England also declined to coomment, stressing anything in this regard would be a matter for the FCA.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that banks were pushing for a coordinated settlement with the FCA, which was on track to be reached by the end of the year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.