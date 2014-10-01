FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Afren: up after ongoing review showed no more unauthorised payments
#Hot Stocks
October 1, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Afren: up after ongoing review showed no more unauthorised payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - ** The oil and gas producer up as much as 7 pct after saying on Tuesday evening that a review it began in July revealed no further incidents of unauthorised payments

** Top percentage gainer on the FTSE-250 midcap index & biggest one-day percentage rise since August when stock hit lowest point in 2-1/2 years. Chart: link.reuters.com/pur92w

** Company reiterated the assets and operational position of the Company had not been negatively affected

** Westhouse Securities analyst Jamal Orazbayeva says stock will continue to be volatile on speculation, view remains unchanged at ‘Neutral’

** Review being conducted by Willkie Farr & Gallagher now expected to conclude in mid-October (richa.naidu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

