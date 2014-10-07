FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Antofagasta gets a boost as brokers pare back pessimism
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
October 7, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Antofagasta gets a boost as brokers pare back pessimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Antofagasta shares attempt a recovery from 5-year lows as two brokers get a little less bearish.

** Stock up 1.4 pct, & is the fifth-top riser on Britain’s FTSE 100.

** Still underperforms broader mining sector which is up 2.1 pct spearheaded by a 5.7 pct rise in Rio Tinto after it rejected a merger approach from smaller rival Glencore.

** On Antofagasta, Nomura lifts rating on the Chilean-based copper miner to “neutral” from “reduce”, and Societe Generale hikes its recommendation to “hold” from “sell”.

** Nomura reckons depreciation of Chilean Peso should prove supportive to Antofagasta, given about 30 pct of its operating costs are denominated in the currency.

** Valuation grounds are driver for SocGen’s upgrade as bank sees no negative near-term catalyst for the stock.

** Lundin Mining’s acquisition of the Candelaria copper mine in Chile suggests Antofagasta, which has similar operational characteristics, is fairly valued, says SocGen. (RM://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.