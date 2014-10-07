FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-View from the buyside: Henderson says euro weakness not to be underestimated
#Switzerland Market Report
October 7, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-View from the buyside: Henderson says euro weakness not to be underestimated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Henderson Global Investors’ Tim Stevenson sees the euro moving from “being a huge headwind to being a tailwind” for European companies.

** “The advantage of that for European companies cannot be underestimated,” says Stevenson who thinks the market is ignoring benefits the weaker currency brings to exporters.

** Euro down 10 pct vs dollar in past 5 months, but the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, home of big exporters such as Siemens and Airbus, is down 3.2 pct over same period.

** “The market is wrong to be too impatient over the ECB measures,” says Stevenson, referring to market’s sell-off that followed the ECB’s meeting last week.

** Sees European earnings rising 12 pct next year, helped by lower euro, lower energy costs, recovering consumer demand.

** Stevenson’s Henderson Horizon Pan European Equity Fund held Deutsche Post, Capita, Roche, L‘Oreal among top holdings as of end-August. (RM: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
