Swiss-based Molecular Partners sets price range for market debut

ZURICH, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Swiss biotech company Molecular Partners has priced its shares at between 28 and 35 Swiss francs in its planned flotation and expects to make its debut on the Swiss bourse on Oct. 22, the company said on Wednesday.

The price range would give Molecular Partners a stock market value of between 543 million Swiss francs ($566 million) and 679 million before an overallotment option is fully exercised.

The Zurich-based group is the first biotechnology company to list on the Swiss exchange in five years and could show interest among investors in the sector, notable in the United States, is spreading to Europe.

In recent weeks, Germany’s Probiodrug AG, a developer of treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, and French cancer immunotherapy specialist OSE Pharma have announced flotation plans.

The last Swiss biotech floats were Evolva and Mondobiotech in 2009.

Molecular Partners said it expected proceeds of between 121 million francs and 151 million from the issue, before the overallotment option. The bookbuilding process runs from Wednesday to Oct. 22.

The money will be used in part to fund development of protein therapies, investments in research and acquisitions of complementary businesses and technology, the company said.

Its most advanced product, Abicipar, is being developed as a treatment for serious eye diseases. The company licensed the drug to Allergan in 2011, which plans to start mid-stage testing of the drug as a treatment for a condition called wet age-related macular degeneration in the second quarter of next year.

Molecular Partners’ investors include Essex Woodlands, Index Ventures, Johnson & Johnson Development Corp, BB Biotech Ventures and Endeavour Vision, alongside the company’s founders and employees.

JP Morgan is acting as the sole global coordinator and joint bookrunner to the issue and UBS is acting as joint bookrunner. Cowen and Co and Bank am Bellevue are acting as co-managers.