BUZZ-Myriad: shares up after posting Q3 rise in msngr chat users
#Switzerland Market Report
October 8, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Myriad: shares up after posting Q3 rise in msngr chat users

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares in Swiss software company Myriad Group rise by as much as 12.6 pct on Wednesday after posting 52 pct rise in msngr chat users in the third quarter.

** The company said registered users for its msngr chat service rose to 102 million in Q3 from 67 million in Q2.

** This is Myriad’s fifth consecutive quarterly double-digit percentage rise in its user base to the msngr chat service.

** Shares pare gains to trade up 8.3 pct at 0733 GMT.

** Biggest daily rise for stock since 10 September.

** Currently up 195 pct in last year. (RM://joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
