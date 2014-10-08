FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-MOVES-BNP Paribas appoints for corporate DCM roles in Europe
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-MOVES-BNP Paribas appoints for corporate DCM roles in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix coding)

LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has appointed Giulio Baratta as head of EMEA corporate debt capital markets and Mark Lynagh as head of European corporate DCM, an official at the bank said.

Baratta, who remains head of CEEMEA DCM at the French bank, already has a wide-ranging role in coordinating primary markets activities and teams across Russia/CIS, CEE, the Middle East and Africa. He reports to Tim Drayson, head of the European corporate group.

In addition to running European corporate bond origination, Lynagh, who reports to Baratta, will continue to cover Northern European corporate clients, with a particular emphasis on the UK.

Reporting By Laura Benitez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.