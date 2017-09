** Geberit shares rise 2.3 pct to 296 Swiss francs after announcing it will buy Finland-based bath and toilet company Sanitec Corp.

** The Swiss sanitary equipment maker said it would offer 97 Swedish krone ($14) per Sanitec share, representing a premium of 54.6 percent to Sanitec’s closing price on Oct. 13

** Rise is biggest since July. (Reuters Messaging: alice.baghdjian.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)