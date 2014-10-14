BUZZ-GN Store Nord's shares rise as Sonova launch disappoints

** Denmark’s GN Store Nord’s shares up 2.6 pct at 129.20 Danish crowns per share after Swiss competitor Sonova’s product launch.

** Sydbank analyst says GN keeps its unique market position as Sonova’s new product platform is not based on the 2.4 gigahertz wireless technology used by GN.

** Lack of 2.4 GHz technology means users still need an external device to connect Sonova hearing aids to mobile phones.

** That is a big disappointment for Sonova investors and a relieve for GN investors - Sydbank.

** Shares in Sonova are traded 2.5 percent lower at 140.3 Swiss Francs per share.