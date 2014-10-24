FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian economy minister sees "big risks" of negative economic growth in 2015 -Ifax
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 24, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Russian economy minister sees "big risks" of negative economic growth in 2015 -Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - There are “very big risks” that Russia’s economic growth could turn negative in 2015 if oil prices remain close to present levels, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday, news agency Interfax reported.

“This is of course very serious,” Ulyukayev said, after warning that growth in real household income and retail sales could turn negative. “As a result there are very big risks that overall economic growth will be negative, and that investment (growth) will also turn out to be minus.”

In August, the ministry halved its official economic growth forecast for 2015 to 1 percent. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.