Novo Nordisk gets U.S. subpoena related to Danish factory
October 24, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Novo Nordisk gets U.S. subpoena related to Danish factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, the world’s biggest maker of insulin, said on Friday it had received a U.S. subpoena requesting documents regarding potential manufacturing issues at its giant Kalundborg facility in Denmark.

The request came from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, the company said, adding that it related to “certain production units”.

“Novo Nordisk is cooperating fully with the U.S. Attorney in this investigation. At this time, Novo Nordisk cannot determine or predict the outcome of this matter or assess the consequences thereof,” it said.

“In addition, the company cannot predict how long the investigation will take or when it will be able to provide additional information.”

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Tom Bergin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
