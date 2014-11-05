FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch bank ING to repay state aid, clearing way to resume dividends
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch bank ING to repay state aid, clearing way to resume dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Dutch lender ING said on Wednesday it would finish repaying on November 7 state aid it had received in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis, clearing the way for it to resume dividend payments.

The completion comes six months ahead of schedule.

The final repayment of 1 billion euros will bring the total repaid to 13.5 billion euros, giving the Dutch state an annualised return of 12.7 percent.

“This support from the Dutch state saw us through the crisis and helped us to emerge stronger from it,” Chief Executive Ralph Hamer said in a statement ahead of third-quarter results. “Therefore we are grateful to the Dutch state and its citizens, but also to our customers who continued to stand by us.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.