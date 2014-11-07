FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Croda International: up on strongest result in 7 quarters
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 7, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Croda International: up on strongest result in 7 quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Speciality chemicals maker Croda International Plc up as much as 6.6 pct after it posted a 4 pct rise in Q3 constant currency revenue as it saw better sales trends in both its core markets.

** Constant currency revenue at consumer care - its largest unit - rose 4.2 pct, while its performance technologies unit saw a 8.2 pct rise.

** “This is Croda’s strongest performance in 7 quarters, and bucks the recent trends highlighted by peers like Givaudan SA and customers like L‘Oreal.” Morgan Stanley Research Europe analyst Paul Walsh wrote in a note.

** The brokerage has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

** Croda is believed to have seen deal interest from the likes of Germany’s Evonik Industries AG and U.S.-listed Dupont.

** However, Chief Executive Steve Foots said in a conference call that Croda has seen no approaches. (Reuters Messaging: noor.hussain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.