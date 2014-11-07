FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-APR: Power generation halt at Libya pushes shares to record low
November 7, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-APR: Power generation halt at Libya pushes shares to record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** APR Energy Plc’s shares fall as much as 21 percent to their record low, after the supplier of temporary power plants says it has temporarily suspended electricity generation in Libya, while the country’s parliament completes some necessary paperwork related to its contract

** Stock of the company, which has power plants at six sites in Libya with the capacity to supply a total of 450 megawatts, is the largest percentage loser on the London Stock Exchange

** “It’s a difficult one to call because we don’t know how long this disruption might be ... Each day that they’re not generating power is also going to impact them financially,” says Peel Hunt analyst Andrew Nussey

** The contract, the company’s biggest, has been key to APR swinging to profit (1 British pound = 1.5821 US dollar)

