Fed's Plosser says strong dollar no big risk to inflation

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The current strength of the dollar does not present a significant risk to U.S. inflation, a senior Federal Reserve policymaker said on Wednesday.

“Exchange rates do not have large effects on our inflation rate overall...so there may be consequences (of a strong dollar) but I don’t see it as a significant risk,” Philadelphia Fed chief Charles Plosser said at a UBS conference in London.

Plosser, who is due to step down as Philadelphia Fed president next March, is among the minority of Fed officials who want to close the book on ultra-easy monetary policy sooner than mid-2015, which is when most of his colleagues see a rate rise.

In an earlier speech at the conference, he said the Fed’s latest statement showed the central bank was now committed to tying interest rates to economic data. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)