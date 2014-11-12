FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Plosser says strong dollar no big risk to inflation
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Fed's Plosser says strong dollar no big risk to inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The current strength of the dollar does not present a significant risk to U.S. inflation, a senior Federal Reserve policymaker said on Wednesday.

“Exchange rates do not have large effects on our inflation rate overall...so there may be consequences (of a strong dollar) but I don’t see it as a significant risk,” Philadelphia Fed chief Charles Plosser said at a UBS conference in London.

Plosser, who is due to step down as Philadelphia Fed president next March, is among the minority of Fed officials who want to close the book on ultra-easy monetary policy sooner than mid-2015, which is when most of his colleagues see a rate rise.

In an earlier speech at the conference, he said the Fed’s latest statement showed the central bank was now committed to tying interest rates to economic data. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.