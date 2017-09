CAIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Egyptian property developer Talaat Moustafa posted a more than 29 percent increase in net profit in the third quarter to 136.35 million Egyptian pounds ($19.07 million).

It reported total revenue for the period of 665.56 million pounds, down from 837.29 million a year earlier. ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, editing by David Evans)