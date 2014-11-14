FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Julius Baer shares slide after trading statement
November 14, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Julius Baer shares slide after trading statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Julius Baer shares fall as much as 4.5 percent after publishing 10-month trading statement.

** Baer said assets under management rose to 285 billion Swiss francs ($294.79 billion) at the end of October, but Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Dirk Becker warns of the possible slowing pace of new cash.

** “Net new (money) was +5 percent YTD, after 6 percent in January-June, suggesting a slowdown in inflow momentum of around 4.5 percent between July and October,” Becker writes in a note.

** One trader says the statement is in line with expectations and the fall is the result of profit taking after a recent rally.

** Between Oct. 16 and Nov. 13, Julius Baer’s share price rose 17.2 percent.

** By 0927 GMT shares had pared losses but it is still the worst performing stock in the European banking sector index .

** Shares are down 1 percent YTD. (RM://joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

