Advent now majority owner of Towergate

LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - Towergate told its bondholders on Friday that private equity firm Advent is now the majority owner of the troubled UK insurance broker, confirming a report from IFR earlier in the week.

IFR reported on Wednesday that Towergate PartnershipCo Limited passed a special resolution in June allowing Advent to increase its holding of certain subsidiaries above 50%, according to a document filed at Companies House.

Towergate’s CFO Scott Egan said on a call with bondholders on Friday afternoon that they had received a number of questions about Advent’s stake in the business.

He said that Advent now owns 68% of the business.

Advent has not actively increased its stake, however. Instead, the 43% stake the private equity firm acquired in 2011 was structured so it would increase depending on the company’s performance.

A hedge fund investor said this is larger stake than he had expected, handing Advent greater control of any upcoming shareholder votes, which could be crucial if the company goes through a restructuring.

“It’s also interesting that they basically said Advent would not be putting any more money in,” he added.

The company’s executive chairman Alastair Lyons responded to questions on the call about whether the company’s shareholders would put more money into the business.

He said that Towergate’s liquidity problem “is something which the company itself has triggered... therefore it’s up to the company to take the action necessary to address its own liquidity issues.”

The company also gave the first indication that its bondholders are starting to get organised.

Andrew Merrett at Rothschild, which is advising Towergate, said that large bondholders are starting to come together, observing the “beginnings of formations of potential bondholder committees in both the secured and unsecured notes.”

Towergate’s bonds remained largely unchanged after the call. The GBP304.6m 10.5% 2019 unsecured bond was hovering around a cash price of 34, according to Tradeweb, with the GBP234m 8.5% 2018 secured bond at 80 and the GBP396m 2019 secured FRN at 78. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)