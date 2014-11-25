Market-making must return for euro IG liquidity boost

LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Despite the number of market-led initiatives to help boost secondary liquidity in European investment-grade corporate bonds, they cannot replace the role of market-making or compensate for unhelpful regulation, according to a new survey released by ICMA.

The report said market participants were concerned about new regulations, including MiFID II, which could be seen as confusing transparency for liquidity.

The survey also suggests that the high levels of market depth and liquidity experienced between 2002 and 2007 were largely the result of banks mispricing balance sheet and risk, and overtrading in cash bonds driven by the CDS and structured product markets.

“Liquid and efficient capital markets support economic activity, growth and jobs,” Martin Scheck, ICMA Chief Executive said. “It is the responsibility of market providers, investors, issuers and regulators to ensure that this vital function is not compromised.” (Reporting By Laura Benitez; Editing by Philip Wright and Alex Chambers)