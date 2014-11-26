FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan launches US$1bn five-year sukuk at 6.75%
November 26, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

Pakistan launches US$1bn five-year sukuk at 6.75%

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has launched a US$1bn five-year sukuk offering a 6.75% yield, according to a lead.

Demand for the deal was around US$2.3bn when books closed. That figure includes orders from leads Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered.

The Reg S/144 A deal has launched at the tight end of 6.75%-6.875% guidance. Initial price thoughts were 6.875% area.

Pakistan is rated Caa1 by Moody’s and B- by Standard & Poor‘s. (Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Julian Baker)

