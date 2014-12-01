FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt stock exchange suspends Palm Hills shares
December 1, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt stock exchange suspends Palm Hills shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock exchange has suspended shares of Palm Hills for ten minutes, after the firm announced 1.7 billion Egyptian pounds ($237.76 million) in planned investments next year, according to a statement on the bourse website on Monday.

Palm Hills, which is involved in about 18 development projects including apartments and luxury villas, is the country’s second-largest real estate developer. (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing Louise Heavens)

