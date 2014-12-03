Corporate market warns against ECB intervention

LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - Corporate bond investors and bankers are warning that central bank purchases in the sector would throttle liquidity and ratchet spreads in to unrealistically tight levels.

Rumours of the European Central Bank looking to expand its asset buying programs first surfaced in October after a Reuters story suggested that preparatory work on corporate bond buying was already under way.

But the dangers of an additional deep-pocketed buyer in an already buoyant corner of the credit market are clear.

“Everything is working well, and I would be very worried if the ECB announced anything. We could see credit spreads sharply tighten, causing a distortion in prices,” one senior syndicate official said.

Many fear that the corporate market would see a repeat of what has happened in the primary covered sector. There, after an initial flurry of heavily oversubscribed deals, books have dwindled as real money investors look elsewhere for yield.

“It’s a slippery slope downhill to quasi state intervention,” said Daniel Broby, chief executive of multi-strategy hedge fund manager Gemfonds. “I am not a fan. Liquidity will be harmed; it’s a minefield.”

After the Reuters report, credit indices have rallied sharply, with the Main and Crossover tightening 7bp and 31bp respectively in the following weeks.

TIGHTER STILL

Without central bank buying, UBS has forecast that investment grade corporate spreads would tighten by 20bp to a historical low of Bunds plus 80bp. That would take average yields down to around 1.2%.

“With the ECB becoming an unwanted, new marginal player in the corporate bond market, both of those aforementioned levels could fall another 20bp to eye-watering B+60bp and 1.00%, respectively,” UBS credit strategist Suki Mann said.

“We hope the ECB does not target the euro corporate credit market next. We believe the effectiveness of the operation will be limited (will not reduce margins on industry to industry lending), will only reduce already limited liquidity, and the availability of true eurozone liquid corporate credit is limited anyway.”

BLURRED BOUNDARIES

One DCM official thought the eligible universe of issuance would be in the region of EUR550bn, and that the ECB might attempt to buy 10% to 30% of that outstanding stock.

“I expect the ECB would strip out any of the weaker Triple Bs, along with hybrids and non-European names. But it will bring up a host of queries about what it sets out to buy, and boundaries will be blurred causing market distortion,” the official said.

The relatively small pool of European corporate bonds is not expected to be sufficient for the ECB’s stated aim of increasing its balance sheet by EUR1trn, according to market players.

They say the bank would be better placed to look to the sovereign space instead, although it would first have to overcome well-voiced objections to full-blown QE from Germany. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)