CAIRO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Another Egyptian has died of H5N1 bird flu, bringing the total number of deaths in Egypt from the virus to seven, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old man died in the province of Minya, south of Cairo, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Shadi Bushra; Editing by Angus MacSwan)