#Piracy
December 5, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Intertek: testing & inspection M&A a possibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Intertek bounces after heavy losses sustained on oil price plunge as UBS talks up possibility of co as M&A prey

** Intertek, the most heavily exposed to oil & gas of its peers, has lost a quarter of its value since mid-May peak; contrasts with respective drops of 19 pct & 9 pct at Bureau Veritas & SGS over period

** UBS says a combined Intertek/SGS would diversify Intertek and get SGS the North America & oil & gas exposure it views as attractive in the long-term

** Potential interest from SGS mooted in press in 2009 bit.ly/1yvrrDL

** UBS says such a deal could lift Intertek 200-600p above broker’s 2,600p PT

** Intertek second-busiest UK blue-chip stock, with all of daily avg volume gone through; SGS traded more than two thirds

** UBS moves rating on Intertek to “buy” for 1st time since 2009

** Deutsche Bank also upgrades recommendation to “buy”; says much of likely oil & gas exposure weakness now priced (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

