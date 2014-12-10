FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek bonds fall, yield curve inverts on political fears
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Greek bonds fall, yield curve inverts on political fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Greek bonds extended losses on Wednesday, with yields on short-dated debt spiking sharply above longer-dated ones, as investors worried about the upcoming presidential elections that could catapult the leftist anti-bailout Syriza party to power.

The move follows a sharp sell-off on Tuesday after Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras brought forward the presidential vote, gambling his, and his country’s future.

Yields on Greek three-year bonds shot up 34 basis points to 8.532 percent, the highest level since the bonds were issued back in July, and above equivalent 10-year yields which rose 11 basis points to 8.17 percent.

The inversion of yield curves, when short-term borrowing costs are higher than longer-term ones, is often an indication that investors fear the country is headed towards recession or default. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.