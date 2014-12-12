FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bund futures rise as oil tumbles, mirror U.S. move
December 12, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Bund futures rise as oil tumbles, mirror U.S. move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose on Friday, mirroring a move in U.S. Treasuries, as tumbling oil prices weighed on global inflation expectations.

Bond traders said strong demand for a 30-year U.S. Treasury bond auction on Thursday had also helped sentiment in the United States, which fed across to the euro zone.

German Bund futures > opened 23 ticks higher at 154.29, implying cash yields would dip when European trading commenced. Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds were down 2.3 basis points at 2.2 percent.

Brent crude continued its march downwards on Friday and dropped to a 5-1/2-year low of $63 a barrel, bringing this week’s losses to more than 8 percent. It was last down 0.4 percent on the day at $63.44. (Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Nigel Stephenson)

