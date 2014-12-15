FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 15
December 15, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen slipping on Monday, tracking European shares lower, after losses in New York dampened sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.3 percent at the open to 8,868 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ROCHE

Genentech, U.S. biotech unit of Swiss drugmaker Roche holding, said on Monday it had filed a marketing application to U.S. regulators for the use of its experimental drug in combination with another medicine to treat an advanced form of skin cancer.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said its cobas MPX and cobas WNV tissue tests can be used for testing human organ and tissue from cadaveric donors.

* Baloise said BlackRock, Inc exceeded the threshold of 5 percent on Dec 8 due to the acquisition of shares of Baloise Holding Ltd.

* Lindt & Spruengli said on Friday it had completed its share buyback programme launched in November last year.

ECONOMY

* Swiss producer and import prices for November are due at 0815 GMT.

