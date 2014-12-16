FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS sells $7.5 bln book of Irish loans to Cerberus
December 16, 2014

RBS sells $7.5 bln book of Irish loans to Cerberus

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said it had sold 4.8 billion pounds ($7.5 billion) of Irish property loans to an entity controlled by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus.

It marks a big chunk of RBS’s “non-core” Irish loan portfolio that the state-backed bank is trying to sell or run down.

RBS said on Tuesday it would receive up to 1.1 billion pounds in cash, subject to some conditions. The value of the loans had been previously written down by RBS and the portfolio had a carrying value of about 1 billion pounds and risk-weighted assets of 1.2 billion pounds at the end of September. The loans generated a loss of 800 million pounds in 2013.

$1 = 0.6384 pounds Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham

