UK 30-year bond yields dip below 2.5 percent for first time
#Market News
December 16, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

UK 30-year bond yields dip below 2.5 percent for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s 30-year bond yields dipped under 2.5 percent for the time on Tuesday, after inflation fell to a 12-year low in November leaving the Bank of England under no pressure to raise interest rates.

The move was short-lived, however, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said it would look through the impact of global oil prices which had weighed on the inflation reading.

The consumer price index rose by an annual 1.0 percent in November, compared with 1.3 percent in October and economists’ expectations of 1.2 percent.

Yields on the UK’s 30-year bonds fell to a low of 2.496 percent after the data, before nudging back up above 2.5 percent after Carney’s comments. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
