German bund futures rise after Swiss cap shock
#Bonds News
January 16, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

German bund futures rise after Swiss cap shock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German bund futures rose on Friday as investors parked money in top-rated bonds after Thursday’s shock move by the Swiss National Bank to scrap its currency cap.

Bund futures opened 21 ticks higher at 157.65.

“People were caught off guard by the Swiss move and are just staying cautious,” said one government bond trader.

Analysts said investors, frustrated by plummeting yields in Swiss bonds as the currency surged, may also be moving funds into other top-rated bonds like German Bunds, U.S. Treasuries and sterling. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
