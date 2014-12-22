European high-yield entering unknown territory

* Junk bond market heading into uncertain 2015

* Bid for riskier deals could return

* Loan market poses a threat to primary supply

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Dec 22 (IFR) - The growth of European high-yield looked unstoppable until just a few months ago, but for the first time in years there is real uncertainty on where the junk bond market is heading.

While January is shaping up to be a busy month for primary activity thanks to a rush of M&A trades, with Altice alone set to issue up to EUR5.7bn equivalent, it is not clear if companies will continue to tap the market for opportunistic refinancings in droves.

“The wild card will be the market backdrop,” said Nigel Walder, managing director, high-yield and loan capital markets and syndicate, EMEA at JP Morgan.

“There’s a lot of event risk on the horizon, and we could see that impact high-yield next year.”

At the start of 2014 the market was fixated on the threat of rising Treasury rates, with geopolitical concerns and credit risk largely ignored. But while rates rises were pushed out further on the horizon, political instability returned with a vengeance in the second half of the year and high-profile defaults such as Phones 4U wrong footed many.

In this fraught environment, whole swathes of the market that previously flourished have now been shut-out.

Greek corporates have tapped the market in droves since the start of 2013, but none has issued euro bonds since July. The same is true of European retailers, which following Phones 4U’s demise in September, have seen some of the biggest price collapses in the secondary market.

While these shocks are far from over, as seen in the savage price action on German retailer Takko’s bonds last week, it does mean that there is now some real opportunity for credit selection for investors.

“There’s a lot of idiosyncratic risk in the retail sector, so you have to tread carefully, but if you’re looking for value you can’t ignore it,” said Peter Aspbury, a high-yield portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management.

“You could miss out on a lot of performance if Christmas trading is strong and lower oil prices start to feed through to consumer spending.”

MISSING INGREDIENT

This scope for price appreciation was a missing ingredient in the European high-yield market for a long time.

Most high-yield bonds have embedded call options at set prices, which places a natural cap on how high the cash price of the bonds can rise. Until the sell-off began in earnest in September, the vast majority of European high-yield bonds were trading at their first call prices, which meant the only way they could go was down.

In the volatile conditions in the past few months, bonds without call options have fared better, which are overwhelmingly Double-B rated deals. Aspbury notes that the strong performance of Double-B credits caught many people by surprise.

“But many of the big names are now on the cusp of investment grade, and the vacuum created by these upgrades could create a natural bid for Single-B or Triple-C risk,” he added.

“There’s a lot of very beaten up names and any inkling of growth could spark a decent rally.”

There are already tentative signs that buyers are willing to add risk to their portfolios once again. Siemens Audiology received strong demand for a Triple-C rated LBO bond earlier this month, which then traded up several points on the break.

The deal does also point to a potential threat to high-yield primary supply, however. The bond was downsized by EUR40m to EUR275m, after the loan portion of the deal was upsized by the same amount following incredibly strong demand.

While one of the main trends over the past few years has been loan-to-bond refinancings, the robustness of Europe’s burgeoning institutional loan market could start tempting companies back.

For example, BNP Paribas credit strategists expect leveraged loan issuance to surpass European high-yield issuance for the first time since 2007.

Walder at JP Morgan said that investor demand for leveraged loans increased in 2014, and that the loan market is now much more liquid and a competitive alternative for deals.

“The technicals are still very good; there’s a healthy new CLO pipeline and investors will have cash from the repayment of several large loans such as Boots and TDF,” he said. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Sudip Roy.)