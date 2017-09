ANKARA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, rose 0.17 percent month-on-month in December and wholesale prices fell 0.44 percent, the Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday.

In 2014 prices leapt 11.14 percent in Istanbul, which is home to one fifth of Turkey’s population. The central bank has set a national medium-term inflation target of 5 percent. (Reporting by Jonny Hogg and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Louise Ireland)