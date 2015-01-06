US 10-year Treasury yield falls below 2 pct for first time since Oct

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The yield on benchmark 10-Year U.S. Treasury bonds fell below 2 percent on Tuesday as investors piled into safe-haven assets in the face of a weak outlook for global growth and inflation, and growing fears Greece may leave the euro zone.

It was the first time since mid-October that the 10-year yield had fallen below 2 percent while the 30-year U.S. yield fell to 2.555 percent, its lowest since July 2012.

Benchmark German and Japanese 10-year yields hit record lows of 0.484 percent and 0.287 percent, respectively.