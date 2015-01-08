News of Santander cap hike boosts Monte Paschi shares

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shares in troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena soared 8 percent, accelerating gains on the back of takeover speculation after news that Spain’s Santander was planning a 7.5 billion euro capital increase, traders said.

Monte dei Paschi, which is looking for a buyer after emerging as the weakest bank in a Europe-wide health check of the sector, was up 7.5 percent at 0.50 euros by 1444 GMT.

Santander, which is often cited as a possible bidder for Monte dei Paschi, has repeatedly said in the past it was not looking at the Tuscan bank, Italy’s third largest.

Santander on Thursday announced it would place shares on the market for 7.5 billion euros without giving a reason for the move.

A source said the Spanish bank was lining up UBS - which is also advising Monte dei Paschi on its strategic options - to run the capital increase together with Goldman Sachs.