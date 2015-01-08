FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
News of Santander cap hike boosts Monte Paschi shares
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 3 years ago

News of Santander cap hike boosts Monte Paschi shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shares in troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena soared 8 percent, accelerating gains on the back of takeover speculation after news that Spain’s Santander was planning a 7.5 billion euro capital increase, traders said.

Monte dei Paschi, which is looking for a buyer after emerging as the weakest bank in a Europe-wide health check of the sector, was up 7.5 percent at 0.50 euros by 1444 GMT.

Santander, which is often cited as a possible bidder for Monte dei Paschi, has repeatedly said in the past it was not looking at the Tuscan bank, Italy’s third largest.

Santander on Thursday announced it would place shares on the market for 7.5 billion euros without giving a reason for the move.

A source said the Spanish bank was lining up UBS - which is also advising Monte dei Paschi on its strategic options - to run the capital increase together with Goldman Sachs.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Elisa Anzolin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.