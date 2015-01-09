New Issue-FMS prices 1.5 bln euro 2020 bond

Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor Soffin
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date April 16, 2020
Coupon 0.125 pct
Issue price 99.536
Reoffer price 99.536
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 16, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
