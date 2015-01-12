New Issue-KfW prices $500 mln 2016 bond

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 20, 2016

Coupon 0.19 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.19 pct

Payment Date January 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)