New Issue-LBBW prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg (LBBW)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2019
Coupon 0.1 pct
Reoffer price 99.932
Yield 0.117 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, ING, Natixis & LBBW
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
