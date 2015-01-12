FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-LBBW prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
#Financials
January 12, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-LBBW prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg (LBBW)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2019

Coupon 0.1 pct

Reoffer price 99.932

Yield 0.117 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, ING, Natixis & LBBW

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000LB00MW9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
