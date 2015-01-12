FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Merchants Securities to launch LME trading on Jan. 26
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 12, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

China Merchants Securities to launch LME trading on Jan. 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China Merchants Securities , one of China’s top five investment banks, will start trading and clearing on the London Metal Exchange (LME) on Jan. 26, the exchange said on Monday.

The LME, the world’s biggest market for industrial metals, said in November that the UK arm of the bank had been approved as a category 2 member, allowing trading on the LME’s electronic platforms and the telephone market but not in the open-outcry ring.

It is the third Chinese-owned clearing member on the LME, which is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd .

Chinese-owned GF Financial Markets (UK) Ltd was approved as a Category 1 member in January 2014 and China’s BOCI Global Commodities became a Category 2 member in April 2012.

China Merchants Securities, listed in Shanghai, has more than 100 branches in around 60 cities in China, serving more than 4 million clients, according to the bank. It is 45.8 percent owned by the state-owned China Merchants Group. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.