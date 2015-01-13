Orange looks again to French telco consolidation after EE sale

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange hopes to close a deal to sell its stake in UK mobile operator EE to British telecoms group BT quite soon and will look at further consolidation of the French telecoms market along with other opportunities once the deal is done, its boss said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a new year news conference, Chairman and Chief Executive Stephane Richard also said he hoped to close the purchase of broadband specialist Jazztel in the spring.

Orange’s 3.4 billion euro ($4.02 billion) Jazztel deal faces an expanded investigation by EU antitrust regulators.

BT announced on Dec. 15 it had entered exclusive talks with Orange and EE’s co-owner Deutsche Telekom to buy EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($18.9 billion) in a deal that would give the former UK state telecoms firm the top position in British mobile as well as fixed line broadband services. ($1 = 0.8458 euros) ($1 = 0.6612 pounds) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Leigh Thomas)