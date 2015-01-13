New Issue-PBB prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower DEPFA Deutsche Pfanbriefbank AG (PBB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.874
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 29, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Danske, DZ Bank, LBBW and Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
