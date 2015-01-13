New Issue-PBB prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower DEPFA Deutsche Pfanbriefbank AG (PBB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.874

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Danske, DZ Bank, LBBW and Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

