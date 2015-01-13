FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-PBB prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower DEPFA Deutsche Pfanbriefbank AG (PBB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.874

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Danske, DZ Bank, LBBW and Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

