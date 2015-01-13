New Issue-CM-CIC prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Mutuel CIC Home Loan SFH

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2022

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.842

Yield 0.523 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi and Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012452217

